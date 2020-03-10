The Spectacular and Long-Lost Ancient Greek City of Thouria

Thouria was at its peak of development during the classical period of ancient Greece

The ancient Greek city of Thouria, located in the southern Peloponnese, is among the cities which managed to thrive and become important centers all by themselves in the wider region, despite being under the shadow of nearby super-powers (in this case Sparta).

Located on the outskirts of the modern-day city of Kalamata in the county of Messenia, Thouria was at its peak of development during the classical period of ancient Greece.

Incredibly, however, the existence of its ancient ruins was not even known until the first decade of the 21st century.

An archaeological dig in 2007 led experts to the discovery of an entire city, which appeared to have been an important hub during ancient times.

Read more: greek reporter