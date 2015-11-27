The Times: Young Greek women sell sex for food

The sex rate has fallen to just 2 euros for a 30-minute session

A study conducted by Gregory Laxos, a sociology professor at the Panteion University in Athens, for prostitution in Greece of crisis was published today reporting that many young Greek women are selling sex for the food.

As the Times report, the study compiled data on more than 17,000 sex workers operating in Greece and found that Greek women of 17- 20 years old dominate now the country’s prostitution industry replacing Eastern European women.

Moreover, according to the study sex on sale in Greece is of the cheapest in Europe. “Some women just do it for a cheese pie, or a sandwich they need to eat because they are hungry,” Mr. Laxos told the London Times newspaper.

“Others (do it) to pay taxes, bills, for urgent expenses or a quick (drug) fix,” he added.

Before the economic crisis, the rate for sex with a prostitute was 50 Euros, whereas now it’s fallen to just 2 euros for a 30-minute session.