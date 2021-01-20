The top 5 Greek islands worth visiting in 2021: Conde Nast Traveler (photos)

Once the pandemic is over, these are the must getaways

As the data on the progress of vaccinations appears encouraging, many have already started planning their summer vacation. And of course, with 117 habitable Greek islands, there are plenty of options to choose from, as soon as the pandemic is over.

These are the 5 best islands for 2021, according to travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler.

1. Syros

Syros is the capital of the Cyclades. It may not have the classic Cycladic houses in the color of blue and white, however, its magical and colorful capital, Ermoupolis, will surely steal your heart. Syros is an ideal destination for all seasons. One can visit it to admire the special cultural features that it is known for.



2. Sifnos

In second place is the beautiful Sifnos. The island is famous for its churches but also for some of the best beaches in the Cyclades. With excellent local cuisine, Sifnos is an ideal destination for lovers of good food. After all, Nikolas Tselementes came from this island. He wrote the first Greek recipe book in 1910.



3. Hydra

The top three is rounded off with one of the most stately-like islands of Greece, Hydra. The island of the Argosaronikos is located just an hour and a half from Athens and is one of the most suitable and ideal destinations for short summer getaways.



4. Milos

This gem could not be missing from the top five. Every year, Milos is among the best summer destinations in the world with dozens of foreign news outlets singing its praises, and justifiably so, as it has more than 70 dream beaches – all with crystal clear blue-green waters.



5. Serifos

Serifos, for nature lovers and the most peaceful and alternative holidays, completes the top five. The island is every year the summer refuge of great designers and architects. Its capital is spread amphitheatrically on a hill 230 meters high.

