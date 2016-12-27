The Tupolev’s tail section has been found along with three more bodies

3000 people are searching the crash site for the passengers’ bodies. According to TASS news agency the black box was found on Tuesday morning under the cabin and it will br retrieved as soon as possible. According to experts there are two more recorders on the tail section to be found.

A total of 45 ships, 15 deep sea vessels, 192 divers, 12 airplanes and 5 helicopters take part in the operations where the Tu-154 crashed.

Although three more bodies were found, the number of bodies retrieved thus far has not been given to the press by the authorities yet.

The operation continues all day and night without any stop.

There have been two days since the crash but the causes of the accident are not known yet. Most experts, however, unofficially speak of the age of the airplane or a human error as a probable causes, excluding the scenario of a terrorist attack.

The authorities examine witnesses, including a video from a car camera.

The Russian Ministry of Defense refuted the information that some passengers were found wearing their life jackets.