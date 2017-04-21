This is the face of the Paris jihadist (photos)

This is the first picture of a suspect wanted by cops in Paris after a Kalashnikov-wielding gunman murdered a policeman and seriously wounded two others on the Champs-Élysées last night.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack after the killer is said to have got out of a car next to a stationary police van and opened fire through the window before officers returned fire and shot him dead. A female foreign tourist was also wounded.

The attack sparked calls for voting to be suspended in Sunday’s French presidential election.

Last night, police raided a house in the eastern Paris suburb Chelles – the family home of 39-year-old suspected extremist Karim Cheurfi. A number of other raids were also carried out across the French capital.

The grey Audi allegedly used in the shooting was registered to Cheurfi, according to documents seen by the Associated Press. Cops are said to have found guns and ammunition in the raid.

Cheurfi was previously jailed for 20 years for shooting at cops after he was caught driving a stolen car in Roissy-en-Brie in 2001.

But he was released early following an appeal ruling, according to reports.

He is also thought to have been known to security services for “extremist links” and is believed to have been questioned recently in Meaux, outside Paris, after informants told cops he was “seeking to obtain weapons to kill policemen.”

Isis mouthpiece Amaq said the killer is known as Ben Yousef al-Belgiki – meaning the Belgian.

source: thesun.co.uk