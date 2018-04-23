Thomas Cook: Greece second destination in sales globally!

Thomas Cook said Greece was its second most popular destination in terms of bookings (sales) this summer, losing out only to Spain (Balearic and Canary Islands). According to the latest data released by the tour operator in the summer of 2018, demand for Greece is dominated by adult couples as they account for 64% of the total reservations in Greece and recorded a 5% rise in bookings, compared to last year.

Turkey is currently in third place at sales levels but is making a strong comeback, with current sales rising above the Spanish hinterland and the Canary Islands combined while reducing the sales gap from Greece. The increase in holiday packages for Turkey stands at 84% compared to last year.

According to Thomas Cook, Turkey’s success is due to low pricing and the high quality of all-inclusive hotels, with its visitors consisting mainly of families – they account for 61% of package holidays in the country.

Egypt also on the rise, with an increase of 89% in bookings. 51% of which are from families.