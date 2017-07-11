Thomsen: IMF to examine Greek debt report on July 20

The European branch of the IMF has sent its sustainability report on the Greek debt to the fund’s Executive board, which is scheduled to discuss the matter on July 20. The date has been moved forward by one week, as the IMF’s Director of Communication Gerry Rice had initially announced the talks would take place on July 27, which has sparked rumours that Greece is ready for a surprise return to the money markets in an effort to raise funds. According to market pundits, the issue is linked to the possibility of Greece testing its ability to test run the money market by July 21, exchanging a 5-year-bond of April 2014 to yield an interest rate between 4.75% and 4.85%.

According to Bloomberg, in an interview given in Croatia’s Dubrovnik, Mr Thomsen said that what matters is that Greece could stand on its own feet, and not have the need of the IMF or ESM. “That is what we want to achieve. If Greece can start returning to the markets, that would definitely be welcomed”, Thomsen said.