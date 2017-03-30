Three Kurds stabbed in Brussels by Erdogan supporters

According to reports, three Kurds have been stabbed by Erdogan supporters while going to cast their vote for the Turkish referendum in Brussels. According to sources, a 69-year-old Kurdish woman, who was among the victims, was rushed to hospital in serious condition. The attackers have reportedly sought refuge in the Turkish Embassy, as website KOMnews reports. The incident happened only 16 days before the April 16 referendum in Turkey which will decide whether more executive powers will be transferred to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.