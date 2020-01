Tom Hanks: “As a Greek citizen now, do I have to serve in the Army?” (video)

“I’ve been around the world, I’ve been in the most beautiful places in the world, none of them tops Greece”

Tom Hanks, who was recently naturalized as a Greek citizen, attended with his wife Rita Wilson the Golden Globes 2020 awards ceremony in Hollywood where he received the Cecil Demille Award for his entire career.

There however, he found the opportunity to ask a Greek journalist a few questions about his new obligations as a Greek citizen…