Top searches for Greeks on Google in 2018 (list)

Google has released the most popular searches for Greeks in its search engine this year and the results seem quite predictable.

The fastest rising searches in 2018 were the following:

Power of Love

Eurovision

World Cup

Black Friday

Survivor 2

PAOK-AEK

Game of Love

Anne

Tattoos

Olympiacos – Panathinaikos

As for the personalities the series was as follows:

Iliana Papageorgiou

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Megan Markle

Olga Farmaki

Mikis Theodorakis

Tryphon Samaras

Xenia Rec

Demi Lovato

Elena Christopoulou

Eleni Foureira