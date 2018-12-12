Top searches for Greeks on Google in 2018 (list)

Google has released the most popular searches for Greeks in its search engine this year and the results seem quite predictable.
The fastest rising searches in 2018 were the following:
Power of Love
Eurovision
World Cup
Black Friday
Survivor 2
PAOK-AEK
Game of Love
Anne
Tattoos
Olympiacos – Panathinaikos
As for the personalities the series was as follows:
Iliana Papageorgiou
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Megan Markle
Olga Farmaki
Mikis Theodorakis
Tryphon Samaras
Xenia Rec
Demi Lovato
Elena Christopoulou
Eleni Foureira