Tourist arrivals up by 10% in Mykonos

According to official data from Fraport, as of August 31, 2019, total traffic at Mykonos Airport (domestic and international arrivals) increased by 10.4%.

Specifically, approximately 76,000 more people arrived at the airport than in the same period last year (in absolute numbers, 815,712 in 2019 and 739,194 in 2018).

Arrivals from domestic flights increased by 3.6%, or about 10,000 more than in the same period last year (282,641 arrivals in 2018 and 2019 292,934 arrivals).

Overseas arrivals increased by 14.5%, or about 70,000 people (456,553 in 2018 and 529,778 in 2019).

Port arrival data are also positive for Mykonos, as the the number of cruise and cruise passengers are on the rise, while conventional ships, yachts and megayachts remained at similar level of 2018.