Trivago: Top 10 adults-only resorts in Greece (photos)

rivago travel platform picked 10 of Greece’s best “Adults Only” resorts in an article posted on the travel site’s blog. The hotels are the perfect choices for couples without children wanting to enjoy each-others’ company exclusively. If you do not want to listen to babies crying during your dinner, while you are soaking up the sun, or having to take care of kids throwing balls on the beach as you try to enjoy your dip in the blue sea or the swimming pool, then you better pick an adults only hotel, advises the article in Trivago. The resorts set up the right atmosphere for people who are seeking some peace and quiet and the to be left alone with one another. They are highly recommended for honeymoons, anniversaries, or just for those couple that want to escape.

1. Mayor La Grοtta Verde Grand Resort, Corfu

2. Alexandra Golden Thassos

3. INSULA ALBA Resort & Spa Hotel, Heraklion, Crete

4. Sophia Luxury Suites, Santorini

5. Naoussa Hills Boutique Resort, Paros

6. Kouros Art Hotel, Naxos

7. Andronikos, Mykonos

8. Petani Bay Hotel, Kefalonia

9. Dohos Hotel Experience, Kissavos

10. Lindos Blu, Rhodes