Tsipras-Erdogan Press Conference (videos) (Upd.3)

The meeting of the Greek Prime Minister with the Turkish President lasted more than two hours.

At 15:30′ on Tuesday, Alexis Tsipras, accompanied by his companion Beyta Baziana, Deputy Foreign Minister George Katrougalos and Deputy Minister of Economy and Development Stergios Pitsiorlas, arrived in Ankara after being invited by Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A few minutes after 16:00′ on Tuesday, Alexis Tsipras arrived at the Ankara White Palace where he was received by Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Fuat Oktay.

He then met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in private.

Immediately after, the enlarged talks began with the participation of the Greek and Turkish delegations at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

The program of the visit includes the official dinner that the Turkish President in honor of the Greek Prime Minister.

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew has been invited and will attend the official dinner. This is the first time that Ankara invites the Patriarch to dinner at such a visit.

At the dinner, the former representative of the minorities at the relevant state Council Lakis Vigas, the President of the Athens Association of the Greeks of Imvros Stelios Poulados and the President of the Cultural and Spiritual Association of Smyrna George Theodoridis have also been invited.

