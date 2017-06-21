Tsipras: EuroGroup deal not the end of crisis

“The agreement at EuroGroup deos not constitute the end of the crisis, but paves the way for a clear exit path from the memoranda”, Greek PM Alexis Tsipras told his Ministers during a cabinet meeting, Wednesday in Athens. The Greek PM continued by cautioning that there was no room for complacency and that efforts had to intensify. Mr. Tsipras claimed the deal was proof that the deal vindicated his administration’s targets set at the previous cabinet meeting prior to the June 15 EuroGroup meeting. “The deal corresponds to the targets we had set during our previous cabinet meeting”, the Greek PM underlined.