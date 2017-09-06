Tsipras: Greek-Bulgarian railway link a strategic project

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras welcomed his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov during a joint press conference after the meeting in Kavala, Wednesday. “The Bulgarian PM came [to Greece] on a significant day for Bulgaria, a day of celebration for the national anniversary. We also have an important day here for both the countries, the railway network link between Greece and Bulgaria”, Mr. Tsipras stressed the significance of the project dubbing it crucial for the cooperation between the two countries. “The collaboration between Greece and Bulgaria is of crucial significance for the Balkans”, Mr. Tsipras underlined. The Greek PM said the project was of historic and strategic importance, noting that it would act as lever for growth in the wider Balkan region.