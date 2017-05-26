TUI: Bookings for Greece on the rise for 2017

Bookings for Greece are up by 23% compared to last year, according to data presented by German tour operators TUI. In more detail, the data showed that bookings to Crete had increased by 14%, Rhodes 26%, Corfu 6%, with Kos recording the highest rise at 41%. The western Peloponnese had a steady increase of 32%, as did Chalkidiki with 44%. So far the islands of Samoas and Lesvos appear to be showing positive signs of recovery, despite a recent slump in bookings due to the refugee crisis. Santorini, Skiathos and Kefalinia also registered positive results, according to the German tour operators, who have expanded their summer offer to Greece by upping their stake in hotels in Crete, Rhodes and Kos by 40%. The group’s CEO, Marek Andryszak confirmed TUI’s png term plans for development in Greece by investing in top amenities in 3 star hotels, as well as new hotels to promote the company’s brand name. The plans will mainly focus on hotels in mainland Greece and both smaller and larger islands. According to TUI the satisfaction of German tourists has increased to 8.7 points out of 10. “The quality of hotels and the level of services in Greece have never been higher as today”, said Mr. Andryszak.