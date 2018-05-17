TUI manager says Crete to see 7% rise in arrivals

The product manager of tour operator TUI Nordic, Steffen Hansen estimated there would be a 7% increase in arrivals to Crete for the upcoming season compared to last year.

Steffen Hansen projected a record year of arrivals for Crete, saying 155,000 visitors were expected to land on the island, during an illustrious ceremony at a hotel in Platanias, Chania, held on Tuesday for the awards to 38 hotels in Crete, which earned the highest score of visitors during the tourist season of 2017.

As TUI Nordic product manager Steffen Hansen said, “we are preparing for a record year with 155,000 arrivals in Crete and a 7% increase over last year” and pointed out that there is an increasing trend of tourists for good quality self-catering apartment hotels, which are now selected as 70% against 30% of all-inclusive hotels. Mr. Hansen stressed that planning for 2019 had already begun and that there were conditions for further growth, as long as customers remained satisfied.

On his part, the owner of the award-winning hotel “Oscar Suites and Village”, Dimitris Katakis, said that the accolades belonged to the whole of the island. “It is the recognition of a collective effort aimed at upgrading the tourist product and services we offer visitors”, he said.