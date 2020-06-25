Turkey: “Alliance of Evil” by Greece – France & everyone who do not support us

Disturbingly, the Turkish FM spokesman said that Turkey is ready to take more drastic measures to break up or inactivate this so-called “Alliance of Evil”

“Efforts to create ‘Alliances of Evil’ against Turkey and the exploitation of the EU will not help Greece”, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said today, escalating Ankara’s war rhetoric against Athens.

Without naming the countries that make up the “Evil Alliance”, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman was talking about France, Cyprus, Israel, Egypt and all those countries that consider Turkey’s expansionist agenda in the Eastern Mediterranean must be stopped.

In a second reading, it is clear that Tayyip Erdogan’s administration is trying to blame Greece as an enemy of Turkey, which is creating “Alliances of Evil” with countries that are also unfriendly to the Ankara regime.

But the most disturbing hint that the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman gave is that Turkey is ready to take more drastic measures to break up or inactivate this so-called “Alliance of Evil”.

What triggered Hami Aksoy’s threats was the statement made by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday from Kastanies in Evros. “Turkey insists on undermining security and stability as well as peace in the Eastern Mediterranean”, he said adding that Turkey “has caused problems to all its neighbors”. The statments were made having, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borel by his side, in a statement widely publicized through international agencies such as Reuters, the Associated Press and Euronews.

“Foreign Minister Dendia’s statements about the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean are completely disconnected from reality. Greece, along with Cyprus, must now wake up from the dream that they can imprison Turkey on its own shores and that this is in line with international law”, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said today.