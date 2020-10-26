Turkey canceled NAVTEX for exercises on October 28th

Turkish military sources as saying the cancellation was a gesture of goodwill

Turkey cancels NAVTEX for exercises in the Eastern Mediterranean on October 28, Anadolu Agency reported.

The agency cites military sources as saying the cancellation was a gesture of goodwill.

In the same time, the Heraklion station of the naval hydrographic service canceled an older NAVTEX, which activated the “Karavia” firing range in the Aegean Sea on October 29th.

According to a report by Hurriyet, Greece and Turkey agreed, through NATO mediation, to proceed with a mutual cancellation of the NAVTEX they had issued (Turkey for October 28 and Greece for 29), in a goodwill gesture.

