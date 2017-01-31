Turkey circulates informal document alleging Greece aids terrorists! (document)

The Turkish government circulated an informal document accusing Greece of harbouring “terrorists” and “coup sympathisers”, according to mignatiou.com website. The document also attacks Germany, Belgium and the EU on their stance against Turkey for rejecting requests for the extradition of Turkish military personnel labelled as ant-Turkish and coup-supporters. The paper goes as far as claiming the 8 Turkish military officers, who the Greek Supreme Court ruled against extraditing to Turkey, as striking a secret deal with the Greek government for their asylum in exchange for confidential military intelligence about the Turkish army.