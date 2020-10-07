Turkey provokes Cyprus & EU again as it opens the beach of Famagusta

Though, the opening will concern only the 1,5 km long beach and not the enclosed city itself, the move is considered to be a huge provocation as Turkey avoided EU sanctions for its stance towards Greece and Cyprus just four days ago.

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ersin Tatar says the beaches of Maras (Varosha) will reopen to the public on Thursday. This once thriving resort city has been a ghost town since 1974. Looking forward to it being restored to its former glory. pic.twitter.com/YaVoNHfhng

Erdogan: Varosha is Turkish Cypriot territory

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with Tatar, Erdogan said “We want guarantees for the rights of Turkish-Cypriots in the natural resources around the island of Cyprus. We have seen in recent EU meetings that the Turkish-Cypriots have not been mentioned anywhere and we cannot allow this injustice to continue. We are determined to continue the fight until the Turkish-Cypriots are recognized, politically and economically, as an equal member of the world system. We hope that Varosha will be fully operational and we are ready to provide any kind of support to the Turkish-Cypriots in this matter. It is a fact that they are the territory of the Turkish-Cypriots and we fully support the decision to open the beach to the public. We know that many will be annoyed, but until today the Turkish-Cypriots and we were patient without any response“.

The Turkish President also “killed” all efforts to resume dialogue to resolve the Cyprus issue, saying that after the 2017 five-party conference in Crans-Montana, “it is clear that there is no prospect of a comprehensive solution in Cyprus and we decided to rely on concrete facts and not dreams”. He also stated that the reactions of Nicosia “are already in vain”.