Turkey violates Greek airspace 55 times – Dog fights with Greek aircraft ensue

There were also five infringements of the Athens FIR air traffic rules

Turkish provocation over the Aegean Sea continued unabated on Monday, with dozens of airspace violations against Greece, some of which turned into dog fights with the Hellenic Air Force.

In particular, four Turkish F-16 fighter jets and one spy CN-235 aircraft violated Greek national airspace on 53 occasions, while five infringements of the Athens FIR air traffic rules were also recorded.

Eight of the violations were overflights by Turkish aircraft, while Greek fighter jets scrambled resulting in two dog fights with the aggressor aircraft.

All Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted, in accordance with international rules and established practices.

