Turkey: “We cannot allow the Greeks to dominate in the Aegean”!

If anyone had any doubt about Turkey’s real intentions towards Greece, the statement made by Erdogan’s adviser, Burhan Kuzu comes to clarify things once and for all.

Here is what he said:

“The crisis with Greece is a problem in the Aegean. It is not a problem about two rocks with two goats on them… If the Greeks dominate in the Aegean, 65% of the Aegean will be Greek. We will be needing a license from the Greeks to move between our ports”.

This is an amazing confession of Turkey’s revising policy and a proof that they trully are our neighborhood’s troublemakers…