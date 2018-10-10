Turkish hackers attack more than 100 Greek websites including Olympiacos’ basketball team

A cyber attack on dozens of Greek websites, including Olympiacos’ basketball team, Atromitos’ football team, as well as universities and other state organizations, was launched on Wednesday by Turkish hackers.

The perpetrators are the members of the Ayyildiz Tim team.

More than 100 websites were down for a few hours. In most cases, however, the problem has been restored and are already working properly.

The Turkish hackers stated their motivation is purely ideological, stressing that they are nationalists, patriots and Kemalists.

Ayyildiz Tim has many supporters among the Turkish public, especially in social media, as more than 1.5 million Turkish internet users of all ages appear to follow them.