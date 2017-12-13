Turkish Air Force violates Greek air space

The Turkish Air Force violated Greek national airspace on Wednesday, when 14 fighter jets flew over the Aegean Sea. The F-16 and F-4 fighter jets flew in aggressive formations of twos and fours, and violated the airspace 5 times, with four of them being armed. The planes made overflights in the southeastern Aegean Sea, while six more infringements of the Athens FIR were also recorded. The Hellenic Air Force intercepted the Turkish fighter jets in accordance with international rules of engagement.