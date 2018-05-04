Turkish air-force violates Greek airspace 19 times

Only hours after the incident in the Aegean Sea with the ramming of Greek navy vessel

The Turkish air-force violated Greek national airspace a total of 19 times on Friday. Two armed F-16 fighter jets and three CN-235 reconnaissance aircraft flew over regions in the northeast, central and southeast Aegean Sea. Greek authorities also recorded five infringements of the Athens air control (FIR).

Out of the 19 violations, the 17 were carried out by the CN-235 planes, while a single dogfight was recorded between a Greek F-16 fighter jet that scrambled and successfully intercepted the invading aircraft.