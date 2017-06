A pair of Turkish F-4 aircraft flew over the islands of Makronisi and Anthropofagous (Man-eaters), located south of the island complex of Fournous in the eastern Aegean Sea, encroaching the Athens FIR on Wednesday. The aircraft flew at an altitude of 10,000 feet. Turkey has intensified its belligerent stance towards Greece, despite the diplomatic rhetoric adopted by its political class in meetings with Greek officials.