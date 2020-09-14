Turkish Defence Minister warns Greece it might ‘become a snack’ in Marcon’s plan (video)

The snippet of the interview was released by Anadolu agency

Turkish state-owned news agency Anadolu released once again a part of yesterday’s interview with Defence Minister Hulusi Akar regarding Greece and France and the rising tensions in the region.

In the interview, the Turkish Minister of Defense, who was in Kas at the same time as Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou was visiting Kastelorizo, warned Greece to avoid turning into a “a snack in Macron’s effort-operation aimed at restoring his image inside of France”.