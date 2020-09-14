Turkish Defence Minister warns Greece it might ‘become a snack’ in Marcon’s plan (video)

Turkish state-owned news agency Anadolu released once again a part of yesterday’s interview with Defence Minister Hulusi Akar regarding Greece and France and the rising tensions in the region.
In the interview, the Turkish Minister of Defense, who was in Kas at the same time as Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou was visiting Kastelorizo, warned Greece to avoid turning into a “a snack in Macron’s effort-operation aimed at restoring his image inside of France”.
“Η Ελλάδα δεν πρέπει να γίνει μεζές στην προσπάθεια-επιχείρηση του Μακρόν που αποσκοπεί στο να αποκαταστήσει την εικόνα του στο εσωτερικό της χώρας”
Χουλουσί Ακάρ Υπουργός Εθνικής Άμυνας Ερωτηθείς από το ΑΑ για θέματα της επικαιρότητας απάντησε από το Κας της Αντάλειας pic.twitter.com/L8OH1L076b
— ANADOLU AJANSI (@anadoluajansi) September 14, 2020