Turkish F-16 fighter jets fly over Agathonisi a day after Greek President’s visit

Parts of the Turkish press fuelled tensions even further by claiming Agathonisi was Turkish territory

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over Agathonisi a day after the visit of the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The F16s flew over the island at 10:44, while a little earlier the same fair of fighters flew over Farmakonisi, both at 24,000 feet.

Meanwhile, as the US State Department spokesman was expressing his satisfaction over the phone contact between Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, emphasising that the US considered Greece and Turkey to be two NATO allies sharing a common interest in keeping an open line of dialogue and cooperation on the peaceful resolution of their differences, a portion of the Turkish media raised the flagrant view that Agathonisi was part of Turkish territory!