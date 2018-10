Turkish fighter jets fly over the Greek isles of Panagia

The two F-16s violated the Athens FIR

Two Turkish F-16s entered the Athens FIR on Wednesday morning without submitting a flight plan and at 09:02 flew over the isle of Panagia of the Oinousses cluster at 24,000 feet.

A minute later the Turkish aircraft left the FIR of Athens, north-east of Chios, as the Greek Defence Ministry stated.