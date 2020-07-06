Turkish fighter jets violate Greek airspace 22 times – One dog fight

Turkish F-16 fighter jets and F-4 as well as two CN-235 spy planes violated the Athens FIR on Monday.

All aircraft were intercepted by the Hellenic Air Force, in accordance to international rules of engagement.

The violations took place over the northeastern, central and southeastern Aegean.

According to Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), there were 22 violations, 4 of which were F-16 and F-4 fighters that flew in formations. Violations were also reported with two CN-235 spy aircraft, while one dog fight ensued.

