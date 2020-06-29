Turkish media attack Greek President: “Agathonisi belongs to us”! (photos)

The Turkish media talk about “Turkish territories under Greek occupation” and with exactly the same text

A new provocation from the Turkish media, which not only claim Agathonisi is a Turkish island, with the name Essek, but also attack the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, on the occasion of her visit to the island.

According to the Turkish media, Agathonisi is a Turkish territory belonging to the municipality of Aydin.

One by one, the Turkish media are commenting the visit of the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou to Agathonisi and Lipsi.

From Yeni Safak to Sozsu, the Turkish media talk about “Turkish territories under Greek occupation” and with exactly the same text they write: “Provocation from the President of the Hellenic Republic to Turkey. She visited the island of Essek (Agathonisi) which belongs to the prefecture of Aydin! Sakelaropoulou went by helicopter to this Turkish territory”.

