Turkish Minister: Agathonisi is Turkish territory

The Turkish European Affairs Minister, Omer Celik made a provocative statement claiming the island of Agathonisi was Turkish territory in an interview on Turkish television, Wednesday. His statement came as a response to the recent visit during Easter to the island by Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, who Mr. Celik attacked personally saying his trip there was not a “serious move”. Commenting on the issue of the 8 Turkish military officers who have been granted political asylum by Greek court, he demanded they be extradited. “They must return the murderers immediately”, he said. His interview comes a day after another Turkish Minister said that Turkey would not allow Greece to establish a status of “a fait accompli” in the “disputed” areas in the Aegean Sea.