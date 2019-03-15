Turkish President Erdogan threatens Greece

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Greece in an interview on Turkish media outlet “Haberturk”, saying his country would keep responding to Greece by flying its military aircraft over the Aegean Sea.

Replying to a question about whether Turkey would activate the S-400 anti-aircraft missiles as Greece had done with its S-300 system, Erdogan said: “Whenever our aircraft take off over the Aegean Sea, you see how the aircraft take off from Greece. But when Greece’s aircraft take off and our take off after, they say ‘why did you lift them?’. What does this mean? These are tourist planes. When you take off, then mine will take off. There is no forgiveness here. If something else happens, what will happen? Let’s tie our donkey to a strong pole and then God knows!”, Erdogan said.