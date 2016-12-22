Turkish provocations over Aegean Sea continue

Related
The Turkish air-force continued its violations of Greek air space and infringements of air traffic regulations, with two more incidents recorded by the Greek Defence Ministry, Thursday. In one instance involving the violation of Greek air space over the northeast, central and southeast Aeegan Sea by two armed fighters jet and a CN-235 reconnaissance aircraft. There were also 19 other air regulation infringements and a dog fight with Greek fighter jets which recognised and intercepted Turkish aircraft.