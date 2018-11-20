Two Greek students win bronze in International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics

They competed against nearly 200 students from around the world

The Greek high school student team won 2 bronze medals in the 2018 International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) in Beijing, China.

The competition took place at the start of November, with Themis Poultourtzidis (1st Lyceum of Kilkis) and Angeliki Bania (1st Lyceum of Nafpaktos) picking up the medals for the Greek team. A number of other students Christos Kakogiannis (Hellenic College), Argyris Giannisis – Manes (Musical Lyceum of Volos) and Dionysis Gakis (Experimental Lyceum of Patras) were awarded honourable distinctions.

The mission was led by Loukas Zachilas, assistant professor at the University of Thessaly and Hara Papathanasiou of Leiden University, Netherlands.

At the 12th International Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympics, 38 countries from Europe, Asia, and the USA participated with about 200 students.