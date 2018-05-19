Two imprisoned Greek soldiers in Adrianople tell Metropolitan their morale is high

The Metropolitan of Adrianople Amphilochios visited the two Greek soldiers who have remained locked in a high-security prison of Adrianople since 1 March on Saturday morning. The two servicemen, Lieutenant Angelos Mitretoudis and Sergeant Dimitris Kouklatzis told the Metropolitan that they were in high spirits despite their long detention during their one and a half hour meeting.

The two men told the Metropolitan they mainly spent their time reading.

Metropolitan Amphilochios organised a meal for the religious figures of Adrianople on the occasion of the Muslim fast of Ramadan. The Turkish citizen, who had recently been in the custody of Greek authorities for a brief time after having illegally crossed into Greece while carrying out excavation works was also present at the meal. The man who is a council worker for the municipality of Adrianople attended with his family and did not stop praising the Greek authorities for making him feel like a guest.