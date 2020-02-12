Two letter bombs explode in Dutch postal offices

Two explosions rocked the Netherlands on Wednesday morning as suspected letter bombs went off in two separate mail depots.

The first blast occurred around 8 am in a business park to the west of Amsterdam city center, with police rushing to the scene but no injuries reported.

The second took place a short time later in the city of Kerkrade, 120 miles to the south. Again, no injuries were reported.

Investigations are in their early stages, and police have not officially linked the two incidents together.

