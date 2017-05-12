Two men sentenced to 15 years in Thrace as members of ISIS

The Thrace Court of Appeals in Komotini, Friday sentenced two men to 15 years in prison on charges of being members of ISIS and possession of weapons with the intent of supplying them to the Islamic terrorist organisation. The 20-year-old Yemeni national and the 30-year-old Swedish citizen, were arrested in January 2016 when they were found carrying two 32 and 23 cm blade knives, a military weapon shoulder strap, mobiles phones and cash during a routine police check at the Alexadroupolis bus terminal. The Thrace Criminal Appeals Court handed down its verdict Friday following a 1-day hearing. One of the suspect’s defence lawyers said the decision was reached by majority vote of 2-1 with the minority judge contending the two men were innocent of the charges of particpating in ISIS. The defence lawyer added that his client denied all accusations.