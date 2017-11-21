Two suspects of Exarchia riots released on conditions

The two suspects arrested for during the widespread riots around the area of Exarchia near the Athens Polytechnic during celebrations of November 17 were charged with the felony of possession of explosives by the 9th district prosecutor on Tuesday. The two suspects, a German and a Greek national were released after they presented their defence to both the prosecutor and investigator. According to sources, the two were part of a group of about 100 youth who were throwing rocks and petrol bombs against the police. However, it did not become clear whether they themselves had cocktail molotov bombs in their possession. The court imposed restrictive orders on the two defendants. The Greek suspect has to appear at a local police station twice a month, while the German suspect will have to make an appearance at a police station every fortnight.