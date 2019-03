The violations took place as Turkish President Erdogan was threatening Greece in an interview

Two Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the Greek island of Oinousses and Panagia, nearly at the same time as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was making statements threatening Greece and justifying the violations of Greek airspace over the Aegean Sea.

At 10:06 AM on Friday morning, two Turkish F-16s flew 25,000 feet over Oinousses, and two minutes later the same pair of fighter aircraft flew 28,000 feet above the island of Panagia, located in the island cluster of Oinousses.