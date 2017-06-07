Two young Greek chefs among best in world (photos)

Two young Greek chef’s have advanced to the semi-finals of the San Pellegrino Young Chef of the Year competition. Kosnatntina Voulgari and Nikos Mavrokostas managed to go through to the final after being selected in th final 10 best chefs among the Mediterranean region who will be vying for the award of the best young chef in the world. There success is no small feat, given the fact that they were chosen among thousands of other competitors at the stage of the competition, as 10 people picked from 20 geographical regions from around the globe. The two Greek chefs were picked from the Mediterranean region, with judges taking into account five main criteria: ingredients, skill, resourcefulness, presentation and message. Konstantina Voulgari works for “Pelagos Sea Side” and won over the judges for her dish called “Greeks’ tastes”, while Nikos Mavrokostas, who works for “Kastri bistro” impressed the judges with his dish called “Mediterranean soul with seafood and fish-egg”. Well done to them both.

Nikos Mavrokostas’s dish “Mediterranean soul with seafood and fish-egg”

Konstantina Voulgari’s dish “Greeks’ tastes”