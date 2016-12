The once undefeated UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey suffered a devastating defeat by Brazilian reigning champion Amanda Nunes in under a minute into the first round of the championship bout. Rousey, who stepped into the octagon after 13 months since she lost her title in Australia, was picked apart by her fierce opponent with a flurry of hard punches to the face at UFC 207 in Las Vegas in 48 seconds, forcing the referee to step in an stop the fight.