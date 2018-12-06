Unemployment in Greece drops slightly for September

Unemployment in Greece recorded a slight drop in September, according to data released by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT). The figures showed that the seasonally adjusted rate stood at 18.6% for the month.

The same index was 18.9% in August, while in September 2017 it had reached 20.8%.

The ELSTAT Labor Force survey showed that the number of jobless rose to 887,009 in September of 2018, a decline of 111,221 compared to the same month last year. The economically inactive population was 3.199.929 people.