US and Russia on the brink of war, warns US Professor (video)

A Harvard Professor on Russia Studies has expressed his gave concerns over the possibility of a war between the US and Russia in an interview on Fox show “Tucker Carlson Tonight”. Stephen Cohen, a Professor Emeritus at Harvard and NYU, as well as an editor at Nation magazine, said the Russian side believes the US political establishment is “crazy. Mr. Cohen said that in his forty years of covering US-Russian relations it was the first time a top Russian politician had said the two nations were on the brink of war, referring to the statements made by Russian premiere Dmitry Medvedev. Mr. Cohen said that the Russian political class had “the concern, if not the conviction that America was preparing war against Russia”. Mr. Cohen went on to say that because of US foreign policy in Syria, the Baltic region and Ukraine, Russia “was wound up really tight”. Mr. Cohen expressed his fear that Russia would overact to the pressure by the US that could lead to real conflict. “I have never been as worried as I am today about the possibility of war with Russia”, he concluded.