US company implants microchips in employees! (video)

A majority of employees at Three Square Market, a technology company in Wisconsin, have volunteered to embed a rice-sized chip in their bodies that allow them to swipe into the building or pay for food in the cafeteria as if their hands were key cards.

Three Square Market is believed to be the first US company to offer embedded chips to employees (the Swedish company Epicenter already offers them to its workers). Over the last decade, the office has become a target market for all sorts of gadgets and software that some might call Orwellian. Companies make badges that collect anonymized data about how employees communicate, light bulbs that track office movements, and software that keeps tabs on who is likely to be looking for a job.

The microchips reportedly feel like a needle going in and like a sliver coming out.

source: qz.com