US Congress: New proposed House Rules eliminate gendered terms like “Father” & “Daughter”!

It was disturbing when Black Lives Matter proposed to do away with families.
Did that mean the government would take over our children and their education at birth?
Now 2 US House of Representatives leaders want to ban “mother” and “father.”
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern (D-Mass.) propose to use “gender-inclusive language.
The rules include changes that would “honor all gender identities by changing pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender neutral.”
Terms to be struck from clause 8(c)(3) of rule XXIII, the House’s Code of Official Conduct would also include “son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, first cousin, nephew, niece, husband, wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepfather, stepmother, stepson, stepdaughter, stepbrother, stepsister, half brother, half sister, grandson, [and] granddaughter”.
Such terms would be replaced with “parent, child, sibling, parent’s sibling, first cousin, sibling’s child, spouse, parent-in-law, child-in-law, sibling-in-law, stepparent, stepchild, stepsibling, half-sibling, [and] grandchild”.
Pelosi and McGovern said this “increases accountability for the American people, and makes this House of Representatives the most inclusive in history”.
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called the measure “stupid” in a tweet Friday night and sarcastically added, “Signed, – A father, son, and brother”.
This is stupid.
Signed,
– A father, son, and brother https://t.co/bG9SlRAy6N
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 2, 2021
