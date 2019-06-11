US: Greece is interested in buying F-35 jets

Admiral Mathias Winter, head of the Pentagon office for the F-35s made the statements

Greece is among the countries interested in acquiring the U.S. F-35 fighter jets according to Admiral Mathias Winter, head of the Pentagon office for the F-35s, according to a Reuters report on Tuesday.

According to Winter, Greece, along with Singapore, Romania, Spain, and Poland are among the future potential buyers.

Interest in the specific aircraft has also been expressed by Finland, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates while following the recent Pentagon agreement with Lockheed Martin that provides an 8.8% discount on the purchasing cost, interest from prospective buyers is expected to rise.