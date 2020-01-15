US NAVY: “We have more UFO stuff & you’re definitely not allowed to see it”! (videos)

Last year, the military confirmed that the footage was indeed legit and should not have been leaked…

The U.S. Navy reportedly has footage and documents related to a UFO video that caused a sensation when it was leaked in 2017. But it won’t reveal any of it because releasing the info and footage “would cause exceptionally grave damage to the National Security of the United States,” the Navy said in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by UFO researcher Christian Lambright.

Vice independently confirmed the Navy’s response to the request.

Lambright sought more information about a 2004 sighting of an object off the California coast that is often referred to as the “Tic Tac” due to its shape. The fast-moving object was tracked by U.S. military pilots in leaked footage:

The object descended from 60,000 feet to 50 feet in seconds.

“The part that drew our attention was how it wasn’t behaving within the normal laws of physics,” pilot Chad Underwood, who filmed the encounter, told New York magazine last month.

Read more: huffpost