US Special Forces killed one of the ISIS’ top leaders

The U.S. government has not confirmed the terrorists’ deaths yet

An elite team of US commandos killed a senior leader of ISIS this week.

According to the ABC News, the alleged finance chief of ISIS, Abu Anas al-Iraqi was killed Sunday in an operation in Syria by the U.S. Expeditionary Targeting Force.

“He was a top ISIS emir,” a counterterrorism official said, using the Arabic term for “prince” or “leader” ISIS supporters use.

There is a possibility that the U.S. also killed the top ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, self-proclaimed caliph of all Muslims, who is believed to be pined down in Mosul.

According to sources there were no casualties among the US team.

Under orders of the Joint Special Operations Command the team conducted a “sensitive site exploitation”, meaning that it looked for documents and relevant evidence of intelligence value.